 South Lake Tahoe City Council recognizes Tahoe Grizzlies 14U bantam hockey team | TahoeDailyTribune.com

South Lake Tahoe City Council recognizes Tahoe Grizzlies 14U bantam hockey team

News | May 21, 2019

South Lake Tahoe City Council formally recognizes the Tahoe Grizzlies 14U bantam hockey team for achieving second place in the state hockey championships. The recognition took place Tuesday, May 21, in council chambers.
Ryan Hoffman / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Local Sports
See more