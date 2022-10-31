South Lake Tahoe City Council to discuss gun regulations, ending local COVID-19 emergency

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe may be announcing the end of the local emergency due to COVID-19, if the city council approves the termination during its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting.

The local emergency was proclaimed on March 19, 2020, and included six orders, including fine for violations of stay at home orders and moratoriums on residential evictions. All of the orders expired on their own except one regarding curbside pickup at cannabis retailers but state code is currently being amended to permanently allow curbside pickup.

So ending the local emergency is mainly a formality, especially as, according to the staff report, “impacts on local businesses have also eased significantly, reducing the need for special temporary measures to accommodate public health guidance for social distancing.”

The council will be hearing a presentation on existing gun laws at the local, state, and federal levels, and local school safety measures.

There are several laws and restrictions already in place regarding gun possession but local jurisdictions have been putting additional restrictions in place such as gun buyback programs, registration and insurance programs and allowing the police department and city attorney’s office to petition courts to temporarily remove firearms from people who have previously threatened gun violence.

The council will give feedback to staff following the presentation.

During the Tuesday meeting, council will hold a public hearing regarding an appeal of a planning commission approval of a special use permit for The Landing at Tahoe Resort and Spa to add cabins.

An appeal was submitted by Patricia Suda Merrikh and Ramiar Merrikh on Sept. 29 which stated there should be parking alternatives considered.

There are several items for consideration on the consent agenda, including extending the agreement with the Lease to Locals program, appropriating funds for airport capital improvement programs and applications for police boating safety and enforcement programs.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 1. The meeting can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89297007100 .