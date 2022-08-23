South Lake Tahoe City Council to hold budget workshop

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council on Tuesday will discuss the sale of two adjacent properties located on Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

According to the staff report, on June 3, “the South Lake Tahoe Redevelopment Successor Agency released a low- and moderate-income housing notice of availability to sell/lease surplus property located at 3900 and 3908 Lake Tahoe Blvd.”

Staff chose to bring forward a proposal from Novin Development and SMR Development for the council to consider.

The proposal includes a 100% affordable mixed-income residential project with an affordability term of 55 years. It also includes a ground floor commercial component which is consistent with the Tourist Core Area Plan mixed-use goals, and a $1 million fair market value purchase price.

“Novin and SMR team members have experience developing affordable multi-family housing in South Lake Tahoe, and other Tahoe Region communities as well as other areas,” the staff report continued.

Following the discussion of the proposal, the council will be holding a budget workshop.

“The {fiscal year} 2023 budget signifies the ability to respond to the need for expanded services and City’s critical needs, such as hazardous fuel reduction, wildfire preparedness, commitment to the new recreation center construction, public safety, and housing, and reflects City Council priorities and values, while still adhering to fiscal sustainability and items outside of our control that we must provide funding for,” the staff report stated.

The council is being asked to approve the budget or give staff changes to be brought back to the council during the Sept. 6 meeting.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. It can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89044950673 .