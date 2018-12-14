South Lake Tahoe City Council to host some 2019 meetings in the evening

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In an effort to make city business more accessible to the public, City Council will hold one of its two meetings most months in the evening.

Council approved the changes to its meeting calendar following a suggestion from Councilor Cody Bass, who noted that some constituents cannot make the regular 9 a.m. meetings due to work and other obligations.

Most months City Council meets on the first and third Tuesday — four months out of the year council only meets once. In those months when council has two meetings in 2019 the second meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.

The first evening meeting of the year will happen in late February.

Unless council moves to extend the time, each evening meeting will end at 10:30 p.m.

The first meeting of each month will start at the regular time of 9 a.m.

The change was unanimously approved by council.

"Council understands that everyone can't make it to a morning meeting," City Manager Frank Rush said in a press release. "Council has made this change in an effort to make the city more open, more accessible and more transparent, and encourages our citizens to participate in city government."

A full 2019 meeting schedule is available at bit.ly/SLT2019schedule.