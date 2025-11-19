South Lake Tahoe City Manager announces appointment of new Public Works Director

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe City Manager announced the appointment of Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, P.E., T.E., aka “Dr. Q”, as the new Director of Public Works, effective December 29, 2025. Dr. Qureshi brings more than 30 years of experience in transportation engineering, public works management and leadership to the role.

Dr. Qureshi holds a doctorate in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a registered Civil and Traffic Engineer in California and has served in public works and engineering leadership roles with Glenn County, Monterey County and San Bernardino County. With Glenn County, he oversaw operations involving airports, engineering, flood control, roads and bridges, solid waste, surveying, and transit. Dr. Qureshi most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Project Manager for Lin Consulting, Inc., where he has been a leader in consulting and government practice.

Dr. Qureshi’s career spans academia, private consulting, and public sector leadership. He has served as a faculty member at the University of Missouri-Rolla (now Missouri University of Science & Technology) and Jackson State University, teaching transportation engineering and directing university-based research centers. His expertise encompasses a broad spectrum of civil and transportation engineering, with accomplishments including improved proactive maintenance of infrastructure and building strong teams to provide stability and leadership for communities. He is recognized for his ability to work with diverse stakeholders, develop consensus, and deliver innovative solutions to complex challenges.

A recognized leader in the engineering community, Dr. Qureshi serves as a Program Evaluator for the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) and as an emeritus member of National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES) committees. He was vice President for the Western Zone of NCEES from 2022 to 2024 and served on the California Board of Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists from 2014 to 2023, including as President during the 2018-2019 fiscal year. He has also been active in professional organizations such as the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE), American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), and Transportation Research Board (TRB).

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Q to our leadership team,” said City Manager, Joe Irvin. “His depth of experience and dedication to public service will be invaluable as we advance our public works initiatives and serve our community.”

Dr. Qureshi will begin his role as Public Works Director on December 29, 2025.

The City of South Lake Tahoe is a general law city in El Dorado County, CA, that was founded on November 30, 1965. Located 190 miles northeast of San Francisco, CA and 60 miles southwest of Reno, NV in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, South Lake Tahoe boasts one of the most unique settings in the world, at the edge of an alpine lake of great natural beauty and environmental value. The city limits encompass an area of approximately 16 square miles with an average elevation of 6,200 feet above sea level and a population of 22,525.