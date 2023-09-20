South Lake Tahoe City Manager Appoints Hilary Roverud as Assistant City Manager 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, announced the appointment of Hilary Roverud as Assistant City Manager. In this role, Roverud will bring her extensive experience in local government and commitment to community development to help lead the city in achieving its vision for the future.

Roverud has a distinguished career in public service and an impressive track record of leadership. With over twenty years of experience in municipal government, she has consistently demonstrated her dedication to improving the quality of life for residents.

According to a press release from the City, “her appointment as Assistant City Manager is a testament to her exceptional contributions to the community and to developing a high performing city government organization.”

Irvin, who oversaw the selection process, expressed his enthusiasm for her appointment.

“Hilary is exceptionally qualified for this role. Her expertise in community development and strategic planning are valuable assets for the future of our city,” said Irvin. “Her passion and commitment to the community along with her extensive background in housing and planning are also key attributes for this role.”

Roverud brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this position, having most recently served as Director of Development Services for the city.

“In this new role, my goal is to reinforce the city’s commitment to community engagement and fostering collaboration and innovation,” said Roverud. “South Lake Tahoe is my home, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue working alongside the City Manager, dedicated city staff and partners to make a positive impact on the lives of our residents.”

Roverud holds a Master of City and Regional Planning from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, and a Bachelor of Art in Environmental Studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

As the Assistant City Manager, she will oversee communications, assist with policy development, oversee program planning and strategic implementation of economic development initiatives and special projects. Roverud will start her new role on October 2, 2023.

Zachary Thomas, the City’s Housing Manager, has been appointed as the Interim Director of Development Services while the city seeks to fill the position.