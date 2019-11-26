South Lake Tahoe City Manager Frank Rush resigns

Frank Rush Jr.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Manager Frank Rush Jr. on Tuesday morning submitted his resignation.

His final day will be Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Rush has accepted a new role as the city manager of Big Bear Lake, Calif., in February.

“Although the city has been through a period of transition, and my departure will extend that transition to some degree, I believe the city is headed in a positive direction overall,” Rush said in an email. “With your talents and commitment to this community, I am confident that South Lake Tahoe will thrive and come together as a community. Truly, there are few places on Earth as beautiful as this place, and you are all fortunate to enjoy this amazing environment and serve the community of people who choose to build their lives and spend their precious time here in South Lake Tahoe.”

“As a staff, we will continue working diligently to serve the people of South Lake Tahoe,” said Chris Fiore, city communications manager.

