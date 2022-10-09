South Lake Tahoe city offices to be closed for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Parks and Recreation, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and dispatch will continue regular operations.
The following municipal offices and services will be closed:
- The City Manager’s Office, City Attorney’s Office, Human Resources, Airport Administrative Services, and the Finance Front Counter, all located at City Hall, 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.
- Development Services, 1052 Tata Ln.
- Public Works Administrative Offices, 1740 D St.
- Front counter/records of the Police Department, 1352 Johnson Blvd.
The following offices will operate with no schedule changes:
- South Lake Fire Rescue, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and dispatch will continue regular operations. Contact 911 for emergencies.
- The Recreation Complex will be open from 7:30am-6pm.
Note: The airport runway will be open with services provided by the fixed based operator.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.