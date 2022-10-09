South Lake Tahoe city offices to be closed for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Parks and Recreation, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and dispatch will continue regular operations.

The following municipal offices and services will be closed:

The City Manager’s Office, City Attorney’s Office, Human Resources, Airport Administrative Services, and the Finance Front Counter, all located at City Hall, 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.

Development Services, 1052 Tata Ln.

Public Works Administrative Offices, 1740 D St.

Front counter/records of the Police Department, 1352 Johnson Blvd.

The following offices will operate with no schedule changes:

South Lake Fire Rescue, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and dispatch will continue regular operations. Contact 911 for emergencies.

The Recreation Complex will be open from 7:30am-6pm.

Note: The airport runway will be open with services provided by the fixed based operator.