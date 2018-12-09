South Lake Tahoe City seeks applicants for boards, commissions

The city of South Lake Tahoe is looking to fill several positions on city boards and commissions.

Seats on the Planning Commission, Airport Land Use Commission, Building Board of Appeals, Parks and Recreation Commission, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission, and the newly formed Independent Citizens' Oversight Committee are either vacant or set to expire.

Visit http://www.cityofslt.us/110/City-Boards-Commissions for descriptions of the boards and commissions with vacancies. Visit bit.ly/CityAppSLT to find the application.

Completed applications must be returned to the City Clerk's Office (email preferred sblankenship@cityofslt.us) no later than 5 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 28. For questions, contact Susan Blankenship at 530-542-6005 or via email at sblankenship@cityofslt.us

City Council will be making the appointments in January.