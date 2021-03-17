South Lake Tahoe communications manager leaving position

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Chris Fiore, the city’s communication manager, is leaving his position after accepting an opportunity with the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Chris Fiore



Fiore contributed to the city being more active on social media, helped select a new logo and revamped Channel 21 and also the website.

“Chris has been instrumental in helping to make this city more transparent, and a better place to live, visit, and work,” said City Manager Joe Irvin. “He was so much more than a communications manager and we will miss him.”

Fiore worked on multiple projects in the city and was crucial to informing the voters about the importance of Measure S, a 1% tax that passed in the last election cycle.

“I have never been prouder to be a part of team that comes to work every day to change peoples lives for the better,” Fiore said. “This is an incredible team and I know there are great things in store for South Lake Tahoe.”

Fiore helped broadcast council meetings live on Facebook, worked with a team to plan the Fourth of July parade, and worked to provide essential evacuation information to people in Tahoe.

His last day will be April 1.

For media inquiries after that date please email, publicrelations@cityofslt.us or call the city manager’s office at 530-542-7950.