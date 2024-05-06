South Lake Tahoe Council approves rezone for development near Van Sickle Bi-State Park

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – City Council approved a local developer’s application to rezone a parcel near Montreal Road and Van Sickle Bi-State Park at their meeting on Tuesday, April 23. The decision changes the parcel’s zoning from recreation to tourist center mixed-use zoning.

It has been a five year endeavor for property owner and developer Michael Wischmeyer, a 25-year local, who stated at City Council that he’s collaborated with multiple regional agencies to ensure his proposed multi-residential development aligns with shared goals.

Originally, HVR Acquisitions LLC, Wischmeyer’s company, had applied for rezoning two adjacent parcels in 2019. However, after feedback at a public workshop from the League to Save Lake Tahoe, the California Tahoe Conservancy, and Nevada State Parks, the company dropped the parcel directly next to Van Sickle Bi-State Park from the application, allowing it to remain as a recreation zoned parcel. The other parcel remained under consideration.

The parcel that was under consideration at City Council lies near the Van Sickle State Park. Provided

Permissible dwellings under recreation zoning are single-family dwellings, and employee housing (up to 15 units per acre) with height capped at 36 feet. The zoning change to tourist center mixed-use designation would allow additional land uses like the multi-residential units as well as tourist accommodations, commercial and public services. It would also increase the allowable height to 56 feet and increase the density to 25 units per acre.

Public feedback revealed concerns regarding the stream environment zone, or SEZ, on the parcels. Wischmeyer and project planning consultant Nick Exline presented to Council work already done by Wischmeyer on the SEZ zone as well as plans to continue. Also on their list of community benefits are water quality improvements. Exline noted, “If you have someone willing to solve your problem, it’s good to say yes.”

The development will also cover up the power station visible from Montreal Road.

Councilmember Tamara Wallace made a motion, with Councilmember Cristi Creegan seconding, to pass a resolution adopting the proposed Tourist Core Area Plan/Specific Plan Amendments and adopt the initial study, allowing the rezone.

Wallace said she had many reasons for supporting this and shared a few with council, including the element of covering the power station, revenue from property tax and transient occupancy tax, “And it is exactly what the proponents of Measure T asked for. It’s in the tourist core area plan.”

Wischmeyer had shared with Council how he sold his rental investment properties around the time of Measure T and went to the tourist core area with his investment.

The project’s potential to bolster housing was another reason garnering Wallace’s favor. She said it may not be Sugar Pine, since it’s achievable housing, “But we need housing, whether it’s at the 30% AMI or achievable, which is what this is.”

Wischmeyer has committed to two deed restricted achievable residential units within the project description.

As far as the other units, Wischmeyer said he couldn’t say whether the units would be used for vacation rentals or full-time residents, “I’m in the business to build and sell.”

Councilmember Robbins expressed hesitation to support the project without a written agreement guaranteeing the deed restricted housing promised. City Attorney Heather Stroud said they normally wouldn’t do a development agreement for a zoning change where the city is not a partner in the development.

Stroud also said if the developer wished to veer from the deed restricted units, they’d have to redo the environmental study, since those units were listed in the studied project description.

The conversation sparked how the city’s Inclusionary Housing Ordinance will impacts the project, which requires developments include low income housing or pay in-lieu fees on dwellings above 2,000 square feet. Wischmeyer revealed he intends in building units around 1,100 square feet. This exempts the project from the city’s Inclusionary Housing Ordinance.

“So this would be on faith?” Wallace confirmed with the city attorney, referring to the achievable units.

Exline provided, “If you want to really talk about how to incentivize people to do things that aren’t required, you want to make it a success story when they go forward and try to offer it.” He said, “I can’t tell you how many time people have offered renewable energy and been punished for it, offered affordable housing, in particular on the North Shore, and been beaten down, been yelled at podiums for hours as a result of it.”

Council passed the motion allowing the rezone with a yes from Mayor Cody Bass, and Councilmembers Creegan and Wallace, while Robbins voted no. Mayor Pro Tem John Friedrich was absent.

The full agenda and video of the session can be accessed on the city’s website .