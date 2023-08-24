South Lake Tahoe Democratic Club to hold rally for reproductive rights

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In partnership with NARAL, Democrats throughout Congressional District 3 will be holding Rallies for Reproductive Rights – bringing their voices to mark opposition to Congressmember Kevin Kiley’s radical views on reproductive Choice.

Five cities throughout CD3 will host rallies to educate voters on Kiley’s record, including Rocklin, Grass Valley, Quincy, South Lake Tahoe, and Mammoth Lakes. Following the Rocklin rally, over 300 letters will be hand-delivered to Kiley’s office. These letters from constituents outline their disappointment on his record. A Fact Sheet of Kiley’s record on Choice is available HERE.

The South Lake Tahoe rally will be held Friday, August 25, 4-6 p.m. at Lake View Commons at El Dorado Beach.