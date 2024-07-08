Report of dog death on social media triggers investigation into harmful algal booms in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Social media posts mourning the death of an owner’s beloved dog has had many re-posting the incident with warnings about cyanobacteria in the water at certain beaches in Lake Tahoe.

According to the post, a dog named Cora passed away on July 2 after swimming at many popular beaches in South Lake Tahoe, including El Dorado Beach and Nevada Beach. The owner suspects Cora ingested algae at El Dorado Beach, according to one of the posts. The animal hospital that treated Cora alerted the USDA Forest Service and National Forest Supervisors, the Facebook post says.

Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board performed a site check early Monday morning, July 8, that did not indicate any obvious visual indicators of a harmful algal bloom (HAB) or algae in general at El Dorado Beach.

Senior Environmental Scientist and Supervisor, Mary Fiore-Wagner with the board says it is unknown to them whether the vet performed any test to confirm probable cause related to harmful algal exposure. The board is urging the owner to file a new bloom report .

The board says the work group that investigates suspected bloom related illnesses has attempted to reach the dog owner to get the veterinarian information for follow up.

The Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board has been monitoring harmful algal blooms since before the Fourth of July. Pre-holiday assessments from beaches sampled in South Tahoe on June 11 report no harmful algal blooms.

Although El Dorado Beach was not tested in that assessment, other nearby beaches were, including Kiva Beach, Regan Beach, Connolly Beach, and the Tahoe Keys.

In north Tahoe, Kings Beach and Commons Beach were tested reported to have no harmful blooms on July 3.

The water board tells the Tribune they are collecting water samples at El Dorado Beach today.

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is testing Nevada beaches today, as well.

The water board expects results on today’s samples as early as Friday.

As a precaution, the City of South Lake Tahoe will be posting advisory signs today warning the public of potential risk until sample results are returned.

“It’s very tough hearing about people’s pets being harmed and we want everyone to stay healthy,” Jeff Cowen with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency says, “What we do know is that blue-green algae is a natural part of Lake Tahoe’s ecosystem.”

California Water Quality Monitoring Council says low flows, stagnant water, increased intensity and duration of sunlight, as well as sustained high temperatures create the ideal conditions for HABs. Increased inputs of nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus can promote their growth.

Cyanotoxins and algal toxins can pose a risk to pets and humans when drinking or recreating in affected water.

The California Water Quality Monitoring Council has more information about blue-green algae on their website mywaterquality.ca.gov/habs/ .