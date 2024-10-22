South Lake Tahoe Election Series: Candidate views on environment, wildfire prevention

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Two City Council seats will be up for grabs in the City of South Lake Tahoe this coming November.

Although seven names will appear on November’s ballot for the two seats, only six are now activity campaigning after Marjorie Green announced she is no longer seeking a seat. This article is part of a series exploring candidate views.

In this installment, six candidates discuss their views on both the environment and wildfire prevention:

Aimi Xistra

Aimi Xistra Provided

What are your views on the environment?

I’m a huge proponent of the environment, hence why I live in South Lake Tahoe and have spent 30 years here enjoying the fresh air, beautiful landscape and everything that our wonderful community has to offer. One of the projects that I have been discussing with environmentalists in the area is in regards to the miles of lead phone lines in Lake Tahoe. One of my close friends, Kristopher Kierce, who owns the Lake Tahoe Diving & Environmental (LTDE), has been working on the project for months, providing evaluations and solutions to remove these. This huge environmental undertaking is moving forward, and I think cleanup of Lake Tahoe is so important to work on revitalizing the Lake and educating locals and visitors on the importance of preserving its water and waterways.

From an environmental perspective, I support projects like these, moving forward to clean and preserve our City and Lake. Another entity that does a phenomenal job is Clean Up the Lake. Founder and Executive Director Colin West is aggressive with all of his efforts to remove debris and waste from Lake Tahoe. If waste isn’t removed before it gets to shore everything eventually ends up in the lake, and we all know that. So have a plan for your waste and clean up after yourselves.

The City Council did an amazing job with the single use water bottle ban and we’re now seeing more cities consider this move. We acted as a pioneer and are now looked at as a leader in El Dorado County. I would like to see us lean on our qualified Sustainability Coordinator to put forward more initiatives like this one.

I would like more initiatives to educate our visitors and local community, and set expectations on how we want our City and beaches treated and push out more information to communicate these expectations. I love Lake Tahoe, our mountains, lakes, hiking trails and want to share our area with people. I want everyone to have access and enjoy them as I do. But I also expect them to care about them like I do.

What are your views on wildfire prevention?

South Lake Tahoe is in a very high fire severity zone. City surveys over the past two years show that our community’s number one concern is fire. I’ve spoken with local tree companies regarding wildfire prevention, as well as our South Lake Tahoe fire department. We need to continue to focus and support our mandates for defensible space projects which keeps our South Lake Tahoe fire rating low. South Lake Tahoe has one of best fire ratings in the state and we need to sustain that rating.

Failing to complete defensible space projects could change the fire rating and increase insurance costs. The South Lake Tahoe fire department started their new chipping program, which they provide for free to everyone. If you’re clearing out branches in your area, pull them to the curb and the truck comes around and chips them for free.

I propose increasing awareness that we have this free chipping program and neighborhood entities like Fire Safe, considering and discussing the development of a City program that could assist to cover defensible space project costs for necessary tree removal in our community for those who need assistance. Tree removal can be expensive and difficult.

Nick Speal

Nick Speal Provided

What are your views on the environment?

You might already know me for my commitment to sustainable transportation (or at least, you’ve probably seen my bike around town). We can have better bus service, safer streets, and more bike paths to provide alternatives to driving a car. These are all priorities I’ve advocated for on the board of the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition and the Tahoe Transportation District, and will continue to champion as your Councilmember.

As leaders in sustainability in an environment as special as Lake Tahoe, we can have far-reaching impacts on behavior changes that visitors will bring home around the world.

View Tahoe Climate Change Action Network’s candidate rankings at http://www.tccan.org (click “Advocacy”).

What are your views on wildfire prevention?

Within the City there’s more we can do about wildfire protection than prevention. Surrounded by forests affected by climate change, we must be prepared for the next fire like Caldor. Let’s support our Fire Department in their leadership on evacuation planning and defensible space, and help vulnerable community members with the costs of home hardening and fuel removal in their yards.

I join our Fire Department in support of the California Insurance Commissioner’s updated wildfire modeling regulations. These will incentivize insurance companies to write policies in “wildfire distressed” areas like ours, accounting for protection factors like the Caldor burn scar and the proactive defensible space measures we have taken.

Keith Roberts

Keith Roberts Provided

What are your views on the environment?

I grew up surfing in Los Angeles beaches, I still remember the day I saw the first pelican and the first dolphin in the area; they are now seen daily and even tiny clams have returned with the clarity of the water; I saw first hand the success of the conservation efforts; I support the continued efforts to Keep Tahoe Blue. It only makes sense.

What are your views on wildfire prevention?

I think we need to continue to thin our surrounding forest areas, I am a tree lover but I realize the need to preserve what we have and thinning is effective. Also I want to pursue contracts with Sustainable lumber companies to achieve these goals and beyond

Heather Cade-Bauer

Heather Cade-Bauer Provided

What are your views on the environment?

The environment is a deeply personal and important issue for me, especially living in a place as beautiful and fragile as South Lake Tahoe since 2000. Having made this area my home for over two decades, I’ve come to appreciate its natural beauty and understand how vital it is to protect it. The pristine forests, clear waters, and clean mountain air are not just a source of recreation but the foundation of our community’s health and economy.

However, we face significant challenges. Climate change, wildfires, and environmental degradation are real and growing threats. I’ve seen firsthand how these changes affect us, from increased wildfire risks to the strain on our water resources. The delicate balance that makes our region so special is at risk, and it’s crucial that we take action to preserve it.

We need to prioritize sustainable practices, from how we build and develop housing to how we manage tourism. It’s essential that we promote responsible recreation and conservation efforts, ensuring that the natural beauty and health of this area are maintained for future generations. Small, everyday actions can make a difference, whether it’s reducing waste, conserving water, or supporting environmental policies that protect our local ecosystem. Our actions today will shape the future of our community and the environment we depend on.

What are your views on wildfire prevention?

Wildfire prevention is crucial for the safety and resilience of our community, especially as the threat of wildfires grows. I firmly support enhanced efforts that prioritize forest thinning, community education programs, and improving evacuation routes. By addressing overgrown forests, we can reduce the fuel that feeds wildfires and minimize their spread. Education is another key aspect—empowering residents with knowledge about fire risks, evacuation procedures, and how to maintain defensible space around homes is vital for the community’s readiness during fire seasons.

Additionally, improving evacuation routes and systems is critical for ensuring the safety of residents during emergencies. Clear, well-maintained roads and effective communication systems can make all the difference when every minute counts.

However, for these prevention efforts to be successful, collaboration with state and federal agencies is essential. By working closely with these partners, we can secure funding and resources to support both fire prevention and emergency preparedness. The City Council must take a proactive role in facilitating these partnerships to bring in the necessary support for the community.

Success will be measured by several factors: how prepared the community is for fire season, a noticeable reduction in wildfire risk due to preventive measures, and the effectiveness of evacuation plans. Together, these initiatives can create a safer environment for our community, ensuring that we are not only reactive in times of emergency but also proactive in reducing the likelihood and impact of wildfires.

David Jinkens

David Jinkens Provided

What are your views on the environment?

We live in a precious environmental setting, and we must work to protect it. City government should carefully evaluate all programs to protect our environment and support those that are affordable (for the city, residents, and business). City government should seek funding for programs that help make homes more energy efficient especially for seniors and lower income families. City government must also ensure all environmental threats are being addressed by regional agencies including microplastic pollution and wildfire dangers. I will work with the USFS and STR to install more trash receptacles on our beaches.

What are your views on wildfire prevention?

Catastrophic fire is the greatest threat to our environment, our economy, lives of our residents and visitors and our future. While there are fine efforts being made in the city limits by Fire Wise Councils and the Fire Department to make private lands fire safe, public lands like those owned by the CTC and USFS need more funding and efforts made to remove fuel that could ignite and burn the region down. City officials must take whatever action is necessary to see that timely fuel reduction by Federal and State land owners is taken and that enough evacuation routes are available to safely move people out of the city and Basin in the event of fire

Caitlin McMahon

Caitlin McMahon Provided

What are your views on the environment?

Lake Tahoe is a watershed and forest habitat in which we have chosen to dwell. Respecting the heritage of the landscape in an era of population growth is a primary concern. We can live in a more sustainable fashion, remaining welcoming while managing visitors. We are geographically isolated and therefore must rely on finite resources with regard to first responders, emergency services, and basic necessities. All aspects of our growth should consider our limited resources.

The reauthorization of the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act shows a commitment to conserving the natural areas within the Lake Tahoe Basin. We have Congressional support in the amount of $300 million that is pledged towards various restoration projects for the next ten years.

The current City Council has continued to show its commitment to sustainable management within the City of South Lake Tahoe. The acquisition of habitat thoroughfare to the north of Highway 50 and west of The Hangar – is set to restore 4 acres of floodplain, with public ownership increasing to 96% of the lower section of the Upper Truckee River.

In the coming years, I expect to see job growth in the environmental sector, showcasing the City’s commitment to environmental preservation within the Lake Tahoe Basin. The reclamation of the Conservancy’s 560 acre Upper Truckee Marsh to the north and the Tahoe Resource Conservation Districts 205 acre Johnson Meadow property provide proof of our commitment to the vision of Lake Tahoe as a natural habitat – in which we are visitors.

What are your views on wildfire prevention?

We live in an environment where fire is a natural part of the health and proliferation of the native species. It is our job as a community to be prepared, be informed, and act responsibly in the event that wildfire poses a serious threat to the City of South Lake Tahoe. As a community, our firefighters, wildland and residential, worked collaboratively with other agencies during the Caldor Fire to ensure our safety and protect our home. We owe everything to the firefighters’ hard work and cooperative management of the Caldor Fire. As a preemptive measure, I believe we should practice a city wide evacuation. Local businesses can work harder to mitigate the risk posed by smoke inhalation and hazardous air quality to employees. We can do better to protect our community by supporting efforts to keep individuals safe and prevent harm.

*The Lake Tahoe Restoration Act of 2016 has resulted in fuel reduction of 94,000 acres of forest. Fuel reduction efforts along the east side of Emerald Bay Road, prescribed fire, and California Conservation Corps brush/ladder fuel reduction have been instrumental in providing defensible space for the community. With increased funding sources, projects like ‘Lake Tahoe West’ will continue land management efforts with a fuel reduction project estimated at 59,000 acres.

*Editor’s note: According to Jeff Cowen at the TRPA, the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act of 2016 has helped treat 21,000 acres of forest in the basin. The total acreage treated since 1997 is 94,000 acres.