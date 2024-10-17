South Lake Tahoe Election Series: City Council candidates talk housing

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Two City Council seats will be up for grabs in the City of South Lake Tahoe this coming November. The seat held by Councilmember Cristi Creegan and another seat, previously held by former Mayor Pro Tem John Friedrich and now held by Councilmember Devin Middlebrook, are set to expire in December.

There are seven candidates vying for the two seats. This article is part of a series on the candidates appearing on November’s ballot.

In this installment, the seven candidates discuss their views on housing:

Aimi Xistra

Aimi Xistra Provided

I am against Measure N and do not believe it will help with affordable housing.

The new Sugar Pine Village is a huge success for our City. I had the opportunity to tour the units and it’s amazing. The design is beautiful, there’s been so much work put into it and it’s a huge accomplishment for our community. The units are beginning to be occupied, we need to see how beneficial this project is and plan for more projects like this in our City’s future.

The Sugar Pine Village Units cost $860K per unit which is less or similar to tax-credit affordable housing prices per unit across the country. The City’s contribution was $2.4M on the entire project, which leveraged the $100M in additional funds received. They did a great job of leveraging the amount of money council allocated to them into a huge project by getting grants and partnering with other entities. This is how a council does a great job spending the City’s money. It is a collaboration of like-minded entities that really made this project happen, and I think that we need to utilize this opportunity now when people are going to be moving into it, and we’re going to be seeing if a project like Sugar Pine does help our workforce, and if it does, let’s look towards building more affordable housing.

Nick Speal

Nick Speal Provided

Housing costs have been skyrocketing, forcing locals into crowded homes or longer commutes, or out of the community entirely. Homeowners are paying more than ever for utilities and fire insurance, and these rising costs are not sustainable.

Meanwhile, a growing proportion of our housing has been converted into vacant second homes. To protect South Lake Tahoe from following the path of other mountain towns that are increasingly only playgrounds for the wealthy, we must take action to protect local housing and invest in new construction that is deed-restricted for the local workforce.

While any candidate can say they support affordable housing, you have seen me bringing forward solutions on the Planning Commission and with Locals for Affordable Housing.

Choose the solutions you want to see at VibrantNotVacant.com/survey .

Keith Roberts

Keith Roberts Provided

The city is responsible for the success of city as an entity; we are a tourist town but we need to maintain a viable attraction to our tourists, this means supporting our unique business environment and they need help maintaining a qualified and available workforce; the city must be involved in affordable housing to achieve create this vibrant city environment.

Heather Cade-Bauer

Heather Cade-Bauer Provided

I have witnessed this community’s housing challenges for a long time, working in property management and managing a long-term apartment building for 15 years before it was sold in 2021. Additionally, I have cleaned both vacation and long-term rentals for many years. Since COVID, housing has undergone an even more dramatic shift, with prices skyrocketing and affordability plummeting. The reality is that many people, including my husband and me, are now in a precarious position. We have been lucky to have been allowed to rent our current home for the past 23 years, but if we were forced out, we would struggle to find an affordable place to live in South Lake Tahoe.

Housing is a critical issue for this community, as many families are being squeezed out. With rents continuing to rise and housing options becoming scarcer, it’s more important than ever to find solutions that ease the burden on residents. We must address this crisis together to come up with real solutions to affordable housing to ensure families can continue to live and thrive here.

David Jinkens

David Jinkens Provided

The role of city government is to seek funding and encourage private sector investment in housing that addresses the needs of existing working families and seniors in need. City government has made much progress in this regard and deserves credit. It is not the job of City taxpayers and City government to be responsible for all affordable housing in the Tahoe region. The rest of the Tahoe Region needs to do its part in proving housing programs as well as large corporations that operate here. If elected, I would encourage city government to work actively and cooperatively with existing providers of affordable housing to create safe, sanitary, and affordable housing. Existing tools in state law for financing must be examined. All city funded housing must give preference to existing working locals and seniors in need first.

Caitlin McMahon

Caitlin McMahon Provided

We are in the middle of the construction and development of affordable housing. Efforts are being made to include residential permitting within the Mid-Town Area Project. I think we can do more to connect the local workforce with homeowners. We could create a list of community members, the criteria of which would determine their rental status. Community members that own a business, first responders, families with school aged children, willingness to provide a W2 certifying their residence within the City of South Lake Tahoe for five or more years will be minimum requirements. Individuals/families can provide how much rent they are currently paying and the length of time in their current home/apartment/condo. Property owners can access this list for a small fee and can choose from the qualified individuals/families prospective renters. We can connect property owners with the workforce community that need reliable housing and property owners need committed renters. Property owners should consider stabilizing rent for the local workforce which will ensure longevity of rentals and a steady stream of income for property owners.

If I was property owner and saw a small family of four individuals, whom have lived and worked in the City of South Lake Tahoe for over eight years, and are paying $3,000 a month in rent for a home they have been in for three years – I can guarantee this family would treat your home with the respect and integrity it deserves. Give the working people an opportunity to show you how dedicated we are to our Home.