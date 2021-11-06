South Lake Tahoe fallen teen to be remembered on Rose Parade float

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s Kimber Palma will be honored this weekend with a ceremony and walk hosted by the Nevada Donor Network.

Palma, who at just 13 years old, was involved in a car accident with her great grandmother, killing them both in 2017. Due to partnerships with the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, the Nevada Department of Public Safety (Nevada Highway Patrol) and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, NDN was able to offer the opportunity of donation to Palma’s family, who generously chose to help others while grieving their own unthinkable loss.

Palma was able to save and heal others through the gift of tissue and cornea donation.

During the ceremony, loved ones and friends may pay special tribute by finishing the decorating of her floragraph, a portrait made of floral and natural materials. This portrait will then be featured as part of the Donate Life Float in the Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 1, among other heroes from around the country who have given the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation.

Following the floragraph ceremony, guests are invited to join the family at The Nature’s Conservancy’s River Fork Ranch, a place that is dear to Palma’s family, where they will walk the beautiful East Brockliss loop in honor of Palma.

Palma lived by the motto, “Treat others the way you want to be treated.“ She is remembered by many as the girl who always greeted them with the warmest smile. She was passionate about helping animals and the elderly. This kindness and compassion are reflected also in her lasting legacy as a heroic donor.

The ceremony will be held at Genoa Town Hall, 2287 Main Street, Genoa, NV 89411 on Saturday Nov. 6. The ceremony will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and the walk will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.