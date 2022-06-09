South Lake Tahoe fire agencies host ‘No Fireworks’ art contest

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue and Lake Valley Fire District are hosting an art contest for Lake Tahoe Unified School District elementary school students, K-5.

The theme of the art contest is “No Fireworks.“ Students are asked to draw something that will remind the public that fireworks are never allowed in Tahoe.

The contest will run from June 8-17. The winner will be announced on June 18 through the department’s social media sites.

There will be one winner for the city schools, Tahoe Valley and Bijou and another winner for Meyers schools, Sierra House and the Magnet School. The two winning artists will be chauffeured to school on the last day of school in a fire engine.

“Best of luck to all and we are looking forward to seeing your creative artwork!” a SLTFR Facebook post stated.

Artwork can be submitted to fireinfo@cityofslt.us .