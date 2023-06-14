South Lake Tahoe fire agencies launch free chipping program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and Lake Valley Fire Protection District have joined forces and developed a chipping program using grant funds through the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act of 1998, and managed by the Tahoe Resource Conservation District.

This program offers free community chipping available upon request for private residents in South Lake Tahoe and Meyers.

Requests are now being taken through the online portal. The portal can be accessed on both the South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and Lake Valley Fire Protection District websites at http://www.Cityofslt.us/fire or http://www.lakevalleyfire.org . Links can also be found on the South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and Lake Valley Fire Protection’s Facebook pages. The links lead to an agreement page where it discusses the guidelines and gives instructions, including pile sizes and where to locate them before calling for the service.

Completed chipping should be anticipated to take a week, but due to high demand, may take up to three weeks. The last day to make a request for the 2023 chipping season is Oct. 9..

Condominium associations and businesses are generally not eligible for the chipping program. In these cases, please contact us prior to making a request. For more information, contact Martin Goldberg by email at goldberg@lakevalleyfire.org or SLTFR Marshal Kim George at 530-542-6037 or fireinfo@cityofslt.us .