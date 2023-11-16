South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue launches citizen engagement, feedback solution

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Starting on December 1, 2023, City of South Lake Tahoe residents will be the first within the Tahoe basin and parts of the state to use a new software tool to better connect with the City’s Fire Department.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue has launched a new citizen satisfaction and feedback solution that utilizes text messaging for citizens to provide feedback after an interaction with the fire department.

“In today’s on-demand society, we understand how important it is to receive feedback from customers, much like private companies, and SLTFR is now able to do the same,” said Fire Chief Jim Drennan. “We expect that this new solution, PowerEngage, will drastically enhance communication with the citizens we serve.”

With PowerEngage, text message surveys are sent to those whose number is recorded as part of a call for service or from a fire officer’s incident report. Citizens can also take a text message survey and provide feedback even if they did not receive a text message. We will soon provide a QR code to scan to start that conversation on the City’s website on the fire pages.

Text messages are sent hours or days after the incident and will ask citizens to take a quick survey about their experience with their call for service. It will also allow citizens to provide their own comments, feedback, or have an opportunity to thank the responding firefighter.

Residents that do not want to participate can simply not respond or let the department know in advance by calling (530) 542-6160 and your number will never receive a survey. As with all texts, residents may reply with STOP and that will opt them out of all future text surveys from the department.

It is important that everyone know that these surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime. As always, call 9-1-1 for any emergency or to report any criminal activity.