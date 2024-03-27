South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue to host new fire engine wet-down ceremony

What: Ceremony to commemorate SLTFR’s brand-new fire engine When: Friday, April 5, 2024, 4 p.m. Where: SLTFR Station 1, 1252 Ski Run Blvd *Due to limited parking, please park on Ski Run Blvd and walk down to the station Light refreshments will be available after the ceremony.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue invites the public to see the newest addition to their fleet of firefighting apparatus. They will host a traditional new engine wet down and push-in ceremony to celebrate placing the new engine into service at Fire Station 1.

This fire tradition dates back to the 1800’s when horse-drawn pumper fire engines were in use. After fire crews returned to the station from a call, they would unhitch the horses from the pumper fire engine and push it back into the station. The crew would then wash down the horses and get them ready for the next call. In honor of those early fire crews, we will be conducting this ceremony, and we would like our community to be a part of this event.

SLTFR is very proud of their new fire engine and excited to share it with the community.