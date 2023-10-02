South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue to host open house, pancake breakfast Oct. 14

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue is hosting an Open House/Pancake Breakfast at Fire Station 2, located at 2951 Lake Tahoe Blvd., on Saturday, October 14 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The event will kick off Fire Prevention Week 2023 and will offer educational information, station tours, and fun handouts for the kids.

Fire Prevention Week will include school program visits at elementary schools in the city limits, utilizing this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Cooking safety starts with YOU! Pay attention to fire prevention.”

Cooking causes nearly half (49%) of all home structure fires in the U.S. These fires lead to an average of 550 deaths and 4,820 injuries every year. Take time to learn some kitchen safety tips that could prevent these statistics.

Parking will be available behind and on the sides of the station.