South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue to host Wildfire Safety Expo

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue will host its annual Wildfire Safety Expo next month at South Tahoe Middle School.

The free event features about a dozen agencies who will provide information on how to be more fire safe during this upcoming fire season, and food for sale from local vendors.

“Each year wildfire behavior progressively becomes more ferocious,” said SLTFR in a news release. Living in a mountain town means we need to be extra vigilant with our preparedness. Local agencies will be on site to hand out information and other cool schwag.”

Parents are encouraged to bring their kids.

SLTFR’s fire apparatus will be on display.

May has historically been National Wildfire Awareness Month, but recently El Dorado County supervisors unanimously approved a proclamation naming May through October the Lake Tahoe Wildfire Awareness Campaign.

Other agencies participating include Lake Valley Fire, Tahoe Douglas Fire, Zephyr Chipping Crew, California Highway Patrol, Tahoe Resource Conservation District, Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, South Tahoe Public Utility District, Tahoe Paws, Firewise USA neighborhood leaders and food will be provided by The Baked Bear, Chicken in a Barrel and Tahoe Tessie’s Beach Bites.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14.