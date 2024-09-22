South Lake Tahoe Fire to host community game night

What: Emergency Preparedness Community Board Game Night When: Wednesday October 30 at 6:30 p.m. Where: South Lake Brewing Co. 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe Cost: Free!

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue is hosting an emergency preparedness community board game night at South Lake Brewing Co. on Wednesday, October 30. The game has been designed specifically for residents and visitors to South Lake Tahoe. Light hors d’oeuvres will also be available for participating tables. Plus, prizes will be given out!

About the game:

Wildfire Resilience is an evacuation-themed board game that has the players think through real life scenarios in fun and interactive ways.

The game was created by Tom Maiorana, a design professor at UC Davis, as a way to help communities become more resilient in ways that are engaging, empowering, and actually, playful. Tom is part of a multi-campus team of University of California researchers. Together they are developing new methods for managing risk in communities exposed to recurring natural hazards, such as wildfires.

For more info about the game, you can listen to the short NPR segment for a game hosted in Tomales.

Or, if you’d like to see what the game looks like in action, view this short (2 minute) video .

Please RSVP at Fireinfo@cityofslt.us or the link below will bring you to Eventbrite to get a free ticket. RVSP’s are not necessary, but they do help plan for how many games and how much food to bring.