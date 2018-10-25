South Lake Tahoe Food and Wine Festival returns to Harrah’s and Harveys

The equation for a fun event is simple: good food + booze = good times.

The South Lake Tahoe Food and Wine Festival at Harrah's and Harveys follows that equation to a T. It features dishes from both gaming establishments, as well as some of the best restaurants at other Caesars-owned properties.

Of course, food is only half of our "fun event" equation — you also need some adult beverages. The food and wine festival showcases top-shelf spirits and fine wines from Napa Valley and elsewhere.

The three-day festival gets underway Friday with a whiskey tasting at Cliché Lounge on the 16th floor of Harrah's hotel. With a variety of whiskeys from around the world, it is hard to imagine a better way to get the party started.

From there the festival moves to Harrah's PEEK Nightclub for an official kick-off party featuring drink specials, music and a "Dia de Los Muertos" theme. Women get in for free, while men pay $10.

The fun really gets going Saturday with the "Grand Market Expo," located in Harrah's special events center. This is where you get your grub (and your drink) on. Wine, craft beer, spirits, food — enough said. The market runs from 1-3:30 p.m., so make sure to get there right as the doors open in order to get your money's worth.

While the Grand Market Expo is, in large part, what gives the festival its name, think of it as an appetizer for Saturday's fun. Festival attendees also get discounted tickets to "Tahoe Horror Story Party" at PEEK Nightclub Saturday.

"Some of the best regional DJ's will be spinnin' and the spirits of the season will be flowin' from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.," states an event description by Harveys and Harrah's Lake Tahoe. Festival attendees get discounted entry: $10 for women and $20 for men.

The festival closes out Sunday with the "Farewell Champagne Brunch" at the Forest Buffet on the 18th floor of Harrah's. Offerings at the brunch include: crepes and omelets made to order; traditional breakfast delights; specialty salads; fresh fruits; a French pastry bar; and more.

Tickets are available at http://www.tickemaster.com and at Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe box offices.