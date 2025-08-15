South Lake Tahoe fundraiser to support children in Gaza
- 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. – All proceeds from Three Pines Coffee Co. sales donated to PCRF
- 9 a.m. – Silent Auction begins
- 10 a.m. – Live music with Robin Orr
- Noon – Community Drum Circle
- 1 p.m. – Debka Dance Lesson
- 2:30 p.m. – Silent Auction closes
- 2:30 p.m. – Raffle Winner Announcement
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe community is coming together for a day of compassion, culture, and giving to support the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), an organization providing life-saving medical care to children from Gaza through its treatment abroad program. The fundraiser will be held Sunday, August 17, 2025 at Three Pines Coffee Co., 3115 Harrison Ave, South Lake Tahoe.
The event will feature live music, cultural dance, a drum circle, a silent auction, raffle prizes, and Arabic coffee & sweets, with 100% of the day’s proceeds going directly to PCRF.
How You Can Help:
In addition to attending, community members are encouraged to donate items or services for the silent auction or raffle. All contributions will help change the life of a child in Gaza, providing critical medical care through PCRF’s programs in the Middle East, Europe, South Africa, and the United States.
About PCRF:
The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund has successfully evacuated hundreds of children from Gaza, offering them life-saving treatment and support. More information is available at PCRF.net.
