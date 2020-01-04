South Lake Tahoe gas station has pump mix up for several days

Safeway in South Lake Tahoe posted a notice about its gasoline.

Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Customers buying premium gas at the Safeway in South Lake Tahoe recently got an unpleasant surprise when they discovered their gas had been contaminated with diesel.

An anonymous source told the Tribune he filled up his car on Dec. 30 and on his way home, his car started having issues.

He parked his car in his driveway but couldn’t restart it and had it towed to Christensen Automotive where it was discovered his car had been filled with diesel fuel.

“Due to a delivery error, any diesel fuel 89 or 91 octane gasolines purchased between 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Safeway South Lake Tahoe gas station may be contaminated,” said Wendy Gutshall Director, Public and Government Affairs, Safeway, Northern California Division.

Prior to discovering his car had been filled with diesel, the anonymous sourced filled up his rental car and had issues with that car as well.

“Diesel is more refined and does not burn,” said Nick Pickering from Christensen Automotive.

The car may die and smoke if diesel in used in non-diesel vehicles.

Safeway has signs posted at their location telling customers to call the customer service line if they bought that fuel during that time frame and are having issues with their vehicles.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused customers. We have fully corrected the error,” Gutshall said.

To reach the customer service department, call 887-723-3929.