South Lake Tahoe Hazard Mitigation Plan public review, workshop announced

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan update assesses the risk posed by natural, human-health, and climate-related hazards and identifies ways to reduce those risks through the development of specific mitigation actions.

The LHMP update also addresses the effects of climate change on natural hazards and incorporates climate adaptation strategies. The plan specifically identifies what the city will do to minimize the impacts of natural hazards, such as earthquake, flooding, landslide, winter storms, severe weather, and wildfires; it also addresses how the city will minimize the impacts of human-caused and climate-related hazards, such as public health hazards and energy shortages.

In addition, the LHMP allows the city to be eligible for mitigation grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A draft of the city’s LHMP is now available for public review and comment at http://www.cityofslt.us/1210/Local-Hazard-Mitigation-Plan .

A Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee, that included participating stakeholders from regional and local agencies and organizations in the South Lake Tahoe area, such as the California Tahoe Conservancy, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, South Tahoe Public Utility District, Lake Valley Fire District, Tahoe Chamber of Commerce, and Tahoe Prosperity Center, developed the LHMP update over the past year.

The city is now soliciting public comments on the plan before it is finalized and submitted to the California Office of Emergency Services and FEMA Region IX for review and approval.

In addition to the online input process, residents and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend an in-person, public workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at City Hall located at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.

Representatives from Wood Consulting will be present, along with Acting Fire Chief Jim Drennan, to share the details of the updated draft plan and take public comment. The minimum online 30-day comment period is open from Monday, April 25, through Friday, May 27.

Questions may be directed to Drennan at jdrennan@cityslt.us or 530-542-6164.

Source: City of South Lake Tahoe