South Lake Tahoe hires Emmy-nominated journalist to serve as communications manager

The city of South Lake Tahoe has hired an award-winning journalist as its new communications manager.

Chris Fiore, an Emmy-nominated and Associated Press award-winning communications professional, recently joined the city.

Fiore spent the last decade in television news, most recently as the evening anchor at KNOE in Monroe, Louisiana, before coming to Tahoe, according to a press release.

During his time as a journalist, he covered the war in Afghanistan from the front lines, hurricanes on the Carolina and Louisiana coasts and much more. His passion though, has always been with local government.

"I couldn't be more excited to have the privilege of serving the people of Tahoe," Fiore said in the press release. "I'm proud to have the chance to tell the stories of the public servants who work so hard to make this city as wonderful as it is."

As the communications manager for the city, Fiore will direct the city's digital communications and media relations efforts. He'll also keep the city on track for being a social media leader in the Sierra Nevada.

Dirk Brazil, the former interim city manager, hired Fiore. Brazil said Fiore's experience will serve the city well.

"Chris has spent the last decade on the forefront of trends in the communications world, finding himself involved in local government at every turn," Brazil said in the press release. "He'll be able to shine a spotlight on all the great things that are happening here in Tahoe."

Fiore earned his bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. In addition to work at television news stations across the southeastern United States, he spent time working in the public information office for the city of Savannah, Georgia.