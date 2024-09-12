South Lake Tahoe hotels support Davis Fire evacuees
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. –The City of South Lake Tahoe extends its deepest condolences to those impacted by the Davis fire in the Reno area. South Lake Tahoe residents and business owners experienced the challenges of evacuation during the Caldor wildfire threat in 2021 and many found accommodations and services in surrounding communities. In response to the ongoing fire, the City of South Lake Tahoe is collaborating with partners to do the same for those displaced.
“Our hearts go out to the families and individuals affected by the Davis Fire. We invite them to stay at lodging properties within the City that are offering discounted rates,” said Mayor Cody Bass.
The following South Lake Tahoe hotels are offering discounted rates:
- Hotel Azure: $107/night plus tax for 1 Queen bedroom (800) 877-1466
- Heavenly Valley Lodge: $105/night plus tax for 1 room (855) 697-5478
- Beach Retreat and Lodge: $99/night plus tax (includes waived fees) (530) 541-6722
- Forest Suites Resort: $99-129/night plus tax for a 1-bedroom suite (includes breakfast, waived fees) (800) 822-5950
- Hotel Elevation/Elevation Lodge: $59-99/night plus tax for 1 bed; $74-129/night plus tax for 2 beds (530) 999-2132
- Cedar Inn/Alpine Inn: $59-99/night plus tax for 1 bed; $74-129/night plus tax for 2 beds (530) 999-2132 or (530)-240-6015
Please contact the hotel directly if you are in need of accommodations.
