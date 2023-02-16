South Lake Tahoe invests into arts, culture, tourism with new microgrants program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe and the Arts, Culture, and Tourism Commission has launched a microgrants program.

The Arts, Culture, and Tourism Microgrants Program will fund free and publicly accessible artistic projects within South Lake Tahoe, including visual, performing, and literary arts, and cultural events. The pilot program is to act as a catalyst by providing multiple, small grants to the South Lake Tahoe community by investing in local arts, culture, and tourism projects. Up to $15,000 in grants will be awarded for the 2023 pilot year in amounts between $500-$5000. Funds must be expended within one year from the date of the award.

“We are excited to continue to invest in the arts, culture, and tourism in our community,” said city Manager Joe Irvin. “The microgrant program provides equitable opportunities for all artists allowing them to showcase their talents and creativity throughout our City. We look forward to seeing the artistic projects that result from this program and that can be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.”

The application period is open from Feb. 15 to 5 p.m. April 17. The City encourages individual artists, arts-oriented groups, event organizers, civic groups, nonprofits, public and private school teachers and programs, and cultural groups to apply. Applications will be reviewed by the grant review committee and awards will be announced on or by Tuesday, May 9.

For full program guidelines and the grant application, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/ACTmicrogrant .

Those interested may also email grantprogram@cityofslt.us with questions.