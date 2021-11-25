South Lake Tahoe jail inmate escapes
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An inmate escaped the El Dorado County Jail in South Lake Tahoe Nov. 23, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
Ruben Zavala Garcia, 38, was in custody on multiple criminal charges, including domestic violence, violation of a restraining order, false imprisonment, burglary and violation of probation. Garcia was held on bail and had not yet been convicted or sentenced. Sheriff’s officials say Garcia escaped at about 6:30 p.m. while performing supervised inmate worker duties outside the jail facility.
Investigators with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded, contacting persons and visiting locations associated to Garcia. Deputies, detectives, canines and air support searched the South Lake Tahoe area but Garcia was not located during the all-night search. The victim in Garcia’s criminal case has been informed of the escape, according to sheriff’s officials.
The Sheriff’s Office describes Garcia as 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds; his forearms are tattooed with a woman’s name. Garcia was last seen wearing a khaki-colored, jail-issued uniform with a short-sleeved shirt and long pants.
Anyone who knows Garcia’s whereabouts or has any information that may assist EDSO with the investigation is asked to call dispatch at 530-621-6600.
