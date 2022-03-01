South Lake Tahoe jury finds Donohoe guilty of 2013 murder

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A jury found Sean Donohoe guilty for the 2013 murder of a South Lake Tahoe man on Tuesday in El Dorado County Superior Court.

While working at the US Gasoline Station on Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Manpreet Singh, 27, was shot and killed on Aug. 6, 2013.

Donohoe was wearing a mask and all-black at the time of the murder, and walked out of the gas station without being stopped. The case went cold until 2020 when a tip led police to Donohoe, who was in Las Vegas at the time.

The Cold Case Task Force, which was a collaboration between the DA’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, Department of Justice, Bureau of Forensic Science and Federal Bureau of Investigation, traveled to Vegas to interview involved parties.

The DOJ and Bureau of Forensic Science matched DNA evidence found at the scene to Donohoe.





On May 12, 2020, with the help of the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Donohoe was arrested.

Donohoe was found guilty by a jury for murder with use of a firearm.

“First, I would like to thank the jury for taking time out of their busy schedules to help bring some measure of justice to the family of Manpreet Singh,” Vern Pierson, El Dorado County District Attorney said in a statement to the Tribune. “Second, I would like to thank the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, Cold Case Task Force Investigator Joe Ramsey, SLTPD Detective Herminghouse, and Deputy DA Kassie Cardullo for all their tireless efforts in this senseless murder.”

He also wanted to thank Criminologist Deanna Haydon for her DNA work and El Dorado County Victim Witness Advocate Shannon Simmons.