South Lake Tahoe Library launches Summer Reading Challenge

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Summer is finally here and so is the Summer Reading Challenge at the South Lake Tahoe Library.

Children, teens, and adults are encouraged to participate in the Reading Challenge from June 1 – August 31. Register and log reading online at eldoradolibrary.beanstack.org and win prizes – all reading counts. Not a reader? Have someone read to you or try one of the libraries’ downloadable audiobooks.

Special performances will be held in June and July. Check out the calendar of events at eldoradolibrary.org or call the library at 530-573-3185 for more information. Sponsored by Friends of the Library, South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club, and Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe.

Performance Dates:

June 28 at 2 p.m.: Wild Things

July 19 at 2 p.m.: Jordan the Science Wizard

July 26 at 2 p.m.: Magician Brian Scott