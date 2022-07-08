South Lake Tahoe Library to host free magic show
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Library will host a free magic show next week.
Magician Brian Scott will appear at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 15, at 1000 Rufus Allen Boulevard.
Scott is a magician that combines magic, comedy, and pure fun.
The outdoor show, sponsored by South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club, is geared for the whole family.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.