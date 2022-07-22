South Lake Tahoe Library to host free outdoor show
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Library will a free outdoor show next week sponsored by the local Optimist club.
The library will present a Summer Reading Challenge performance of Wild Things, Inc. at 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, at 1000 Rufus Allen Boulevard.
The show will bring a mix of animals and share with children a message of conservation and appreciation for wild animals.
