South Lake Tahoe local TJ Carter to perform at AleWorX

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif – Don your boots and hats and come join Tahoe Arts Project for TJ Carter’s lively Country Music Performance on Friday, October 20, at 5 p.m.

Carter will perform at Lake Tahoe AleWorX Taproom, situated at 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. Expect a high-energy, foot-stomping, hand-clapping show! TJ will be joined by her musician friends Scott Neubert, and Eamon McLoughlin, with a special appearance by local drummer James Grubbs.

TJ Carter, an independent musician from Lake Tahoe, holds a B.A. in Music Business from Azusa Pacific University. She gained experience through internships at 5 Alarm Music in Pasadena, and NBC Music Services in Manhattan. Starting in New York, Carter worked with Billboard Charting and Grammy-nominated songwriters as a session vocalist, contributing her vocals to projects worldwide.

Relocating from Lake Tahoe to Nashville in 2011, Carter pursued her passion for singing and contemporary songwriting. She independently released her first pop album, ‘Bold and Beautiful,’ in 2015. Since then, Carter has explored various genres, including Country, Folk, and Americana, with multiple singles.

Carter’s talents have been recognized through features on Spotify playlists and collaborations on notable projects. In 2020, she provided vocals for NSAI’s Song Of The Year, “I Do.” She’s also contributed reference vocals for singing apps like The Voice App (2016) and Simply Sing (2023). In 2023, Carter is embarking on a new phase, releasing her closely guarded songs. Starting with the cover “Goodbye” in January, she will follow up with her versions of “Faithless Love” and “Folsom Prison Blues” from her session at 515 Studio’s Nashville. Carter’s commitment to sharing her music continues with an upcoming pop-country original, “Ballin’ On A Budget,” aimed at creating joyful memories for listeners worldwide.

Carter and her band also entertained students from South Tahoe Middle School and South Tahoe High School as part of the Tahoe Arts Project’s school-based performing arts program. During covid when assemblies weren’t possible, Carter recorded performances for students so music could be enjoyed even while social distancing.

As a reminder, TAP, established in 1987, enriches schools in South Lake Tahoe, CA & NV with performing arts and cultural programs. TAP serves over 5,000 K-12 students across 8 schools in El Dorado, Douglas, and Alpine counties. The organization features acclaimed artists from diverse genres and cultures, setting a national standard for arts education. Research supports TAP’s belief that these experiences enhance students’ creativity, problem-solving skills, and academic success.

“Seeing the kids in the different assemblies and how they are just excited and happy to be there and exploring different opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have is the most rewarding part, ” Kylee Finnegan, Executive Assistant at TAP, said. In this role, Finnegan collaborates closely with the Director and Board to facilitate the integration of performing arts into local schools and the community. Finnegan shared that her children still sing songs they learned through TAP programming years ago.

TAP meets a crucial requirement within the community, offering numerous children their initial encounter with the arts, molding them and fostering their inquisitiveness.

For additional details, reach out to Tahoe Arts Project at 530-542-3632. Admission is free All proceeds will go directly to TAP.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.