South Lake Tahoe makes vacation rental company’s list of 10 best places to go for Labor Day

A national vacation rental management platform has released a list of its 10 best places to go for Labor Day weekend — and there’s a familiar name on the list.

Vacasa recently released its rankings, which pegged South Lake Tahoe as No. 7 best place to go for Labor Day weekend.

In describing South Lake Tahoe, the report notes: “A coveted vacation rental destination all year long, South Lake Tahoe is nestled on the largest alpine lake in North America. With bustling nightlife, water sports, and family activities, South Lake Tahoe has it all.”

Vacasa bills itself as America’s largest vacation rental management platform. It operates in 16 countries and boasts having more than 3,300 employees and more than 14,000 homes available to renters.

The company says it used a comprehensive set of data to evaluate combined occupancy of its U.S. markets on Labor Day in 2017, 2018 and books so far in 2019. Vacasa travel experts then used that information to hand select some of its most popular destinations.

Newport, Oregon topped the list, followed by Gearhart, Oregon and Silverthorne, Colorado. Click here to view the entire list.