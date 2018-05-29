South Lake Tahoe man arrested for allegedly stabbing roommate

An altercation between roommates about cleanliness turned violent on Memorial Day, according to South Lake Tahoe police.

Officers apprehended and arrested 45-year-old Edmundo Martinez shortly after responding to a reported stabbing at the Mark Twain Lodge, 947 Park Ave., around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived police found a 23-year-old South Lake Tahoe man who recently moved to the area from Las Vegas. The victim had suffered numerous life threatening stab wounds to his head and leg, according to police. Officers applied tourniquets in an attempt to get the bleeding under control.

By that time Martinez, who also recently moved to South Lake Tahoe from Las Vegas, had fled the scene, according to police. Officers quickly apprehended Martinez, who had suffered lacerations and was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Through their investigation, detectives learned Martinez and the victim were roommates who moved here from Las Vegas to work for a cleaning service at Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe in Stateline. The two did not know each other prior to moving to South Lake Tahoe.

Police say Martinez had been consuming alcohol and got into an argument with the victim over cleaning up after himself. The argument turned into a physical altercation when Martinez pulled what appeared to be a kitchen paring knife that he had concealed on his person and started stabbing the victim numerous times, according to police.

The victim was ultimately taken to Renown Medical Center via helicopter where he is currently in stable condition.

Martinez was booked into El Dorado County jail on assault with a deadly weapon charges. His bail is set at $25,000.