South Lake Tahoe man dies in crash

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local man died Friday afternoon in a single car crash in South Lake Tahoe.

Joseph Hansen, 75, was driving a 2006 black Ford F150 truck northbound on Black Bart Avenue, north of Ormsby Drive, at an unknown speed at 1:20 p.m. when he turned right for no apparent reason and crashed into a power pole, the California Highway Patrol reported.

CHP said the driver was unresponsive at the scene and was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 2:17 p.m.

CHP said Hansen was wearing a seat belt and DUI is not suspected, but the crash is under investigation.

There was extensive damage to the power pole and Liberty Utility workers were on scene.