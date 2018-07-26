South Lake Tahoe man dies in fatal crash Thursday morning

A South Lake Tahoe man was killed in fatal crash while riding his motorcycle Thursday morning.

Authorities are still investigating exactly what happened on U.S. 50 between Johnson Boulevard and Takela Drive just in front of Safeway. It is believed, at this point, to be a fatal collision and not a criminal matter.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Sgt. Russell Liles with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department told the Tribune.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene at 6:14 a.m. Originally the entire highway was shutdown between Johnson Boulevard and Takela Drive in preparation to possibly land a helicopter.

However, the man on the motorcycle died from his injuries at the scene.

Liles said the victim, who was not identified, was a South Lake Tahoe local. The driver of the vehicle also was not named.

Eastbound U.S. 50 was closed to allow authorities to complete their investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

U.S. 50 reopened around 9 a.m.