South Lake Tahoe man dies Wednesday in vehicle collision

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man died Wednesday in a local traffic collision that involved two cars, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol at 6:48 a.m. received a report of a two vehicle collision which involved a Yamaha motorcycle and Toyota pickup.

According to the CHP report, the driver of the 2009 Yamaha, a 47-year-old man whose name has been withheld pending next of kin notification, was heading northbound on Black Bart Avenue at an unknown speed just south of Hank Monk Avenue.

The driver of the Toyota, a 40-year-old woman, was making a left turn onto Black Bart Avenue southbound from Hank Monk Avenue westbound and as she was making the turn, the man on the motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.

The man was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital and later sustained fatal injuries from this collision, the report said.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Barton.

Both drivers were using safety equipment, the report said.

There were no arrests made and the crash is under investigation.