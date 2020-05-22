South Lake Tahoe man dies while being arrested after multiple car collision

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man died Thursday while being arrested after crashing into multiple vehicles.

The South Lake Tahoe Joint Dispatch Center received a call at 3:30 p.m. about a reckless driver on the 1900 block of D St., according to a press release.

The center received multiple calls reporting a vehicle that struck a fence, a parked car, then two more cars at the intersection of D St. and Emerald Bay Rd.

The center also had reports that the driver was being combative and when SLT police officers arrived at the scene, Lawrence Lee, 47, was being detained on the ground by two people.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The officer took control and placed Lee in handcuffs.

The report said that as soon as the officer touched Lee, he felt that Lee was limp and could not find a pulse.

The officer immediately started life saving measures and called for South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and Cal Tahoe Emergency Ambulance who responded.

They were unsuccessful in reviving him and he was announced dead at the scene.

The El Dorado County Critical Incident Protocol, which brings in investigators from the El Dorado County District Attorney’s office, El Dorado County Sheriff’s office, California Highway Patrol, Placerville PD and SLTPD, was initiated.

The protocol is meant to provide transparency and additional resources any time there is a death or serious injury during an arrest or in-custody.

The medical examiner’s office in Sacramento will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death along with a toxicology report.

No one else was injured in the accident.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is requested to contact Detective Jake Herminghaus at 530-542-6100 or to remain anonymous contact Lake Tahoe Secret Witness at 530-541-6800.