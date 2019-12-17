South Lake Tahoe man found dead; police do not suspect foul play

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Police is investigating the death of a man who was found Monday in his home.

The police department responded to a call on the 1000 block of Lodi Ave and found Jorge Lemus Campos, 61, dead in his home.

El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department are assisting SLTPD in the investigation. They are waiting on the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Many people commenting on Facebook are speculating it was a homicide, but SLTPD said they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the community.

“We’re 95% sure that the death is not suspicious,” said city spokesperson Chris Fiore.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 530-542-6100 or remain anonymous by calling Lake Tahoe Secret Witness at 530-541-6800.