South Lake Tahoe man Id’d in Wednesday’s fatal crash

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe man who lost his life in a vehicle crash earlier this week has been identified.

Charles Idell, 47, was the deceased Wednesday when his Yahama collided with a Toyota pickup driven by local resident 40-year-old Jennifer Allen at Black Bart and Hank Monk avenues.

The California Highway Patrol received a report of a two vehicle collision at 6:48 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the CHP report, Idell was heading northbound on Black Bart Avenue at an unknown speed just south of Hank Monk Avenue.

Allen was making a left turn onto Black Bart Avenue southbound from Hank Monk Avenue westbound and as she was making the turn, Idell collided with the left side of the Toyota.

Idell was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital and later sustained fatal injuries from this collision, the report said.

Allen sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Barton.

Both drivers were using safety equipment, the report said.

There were no arrests made and the crash is under investigation.