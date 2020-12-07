South Lake Tahoe man identified in fatal crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man lost his life in a single car collision on Friday, officials said Monday.
Bailey Windus, 21, died in a single vehicle collision near Emerald Bay Rd., at 11th St.
Windus is originally from the Bay Area but has been living in South Lake Tahoe.
South Lake Tahoe Police Department has a reconstruction unit at the scene to learn what happened but a spokesperson from the department said speeding was likely involved.
No other people were injured in the crash.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User