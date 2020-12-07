South Lake Tahoe man identified in fatal crash

South Lake Tahoe Police Department closed the northbound lane of Emerald Bay Road on Friday for a fatal collision.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man lost his life in a single car collision on Friday, officials said Monday.

Bailey Windus, 21, died in a single vehicle collision near Emerald Bay Rd., at 11th St.

Windus is originally from the Bay Area but has been living in South Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe Police Department has a reconstruction unit at the scene to learn what happened but a spokesperson from the department said speeding was likely involved.

No other people were injured in the crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.