South Lake Tahoe man is deceased in fatal crash on election night

A fatal collision Tuesday night claimed the life of a South Lake Tahoe man.

Provided / NHP

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A South Lake Tahoe man has been identified in a fatal collision on election night near Zephyr Cove that closed U.S. Highway 50 in both directions for several hours.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a collision on U.S. 50 east of Stateline at mile marker 3 in Douglas County and discovered a two-car collision.

NHP said on Thursday afternoon that its preliminary investigation showed a black 2011 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling eastbound approaching a right curve in the road. A gray 2003 Honda Element was approaching the same curve westbound.

As the pickup entered the curve, the vehicle crossed over the double yellow line and into the westbound travel lane, striking the Element.

The driver of the Element, 34-year-old Peter Dykeman, was declared deceased at the scene.

The collision is being investigated by NHP Northern Command and West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team.

NHP said the night of the crash on social media that impairment is suspected.