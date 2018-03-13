A South Lake Tahoe man is dead after a neighbor unknowingly ran over him Tuesday morning in an incident police say was a "fatal accident."

A man living in the 1800 block of 13th Street pulled out of his driveway around 5 a.m. Tuesday to go get a newspaper, according to Lt. Shannon Laney with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. At the time, James Gregory Greenwood, 61, was sleeping behind the vehicle.

Laney said Greenwood lived nearby and had previous contact with local law enforcement.

The driver backed out of the driveway, believing he ran over a snow berm. When he returned he found the Greenwood dead in the driveway. The driver contacted police at 5:14 a.m.

Law enforcement completed interviews with neighbors and family members Tuesday morning. At this time Laney said there is no indication that foul play was involved.

"There's nothing suspicious," Laney said. "Right now we're just investigating it as a fatal accident."

Recommended Stories For You

ORIGINAL POST: South Lake Tahoe man sleeping behind car killed after neighbor unknowingly backed over him

A South Lake Tahoe man is dead after a neighbor unknowingly ran over him Tuesday morning in an incident police say was a "fatal accident."

A man living in the 1800 block of 13th Street pulled out of his driveway around 5 a.m. Tuesday to go get a newspaper, according to Lt. Shannon Laney with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. At the time, a 61-year-old man was sleeping behind the vehicle.

Laney, who did not provide the deceased man's name, said he lived nearby and had previous contact with local law enforcement.

The driver backed out of the driveway, believing he ran over a snow berm. When he returned he found the neighbor dead in the driveway. He contacted police at 5:14 a.m.

Law enforcement completed interviews with neighbors and family members Tuesday morning. At this time Laney said there is no indication that foul play was involved.

"There's nothing suspicious," Laney said. "Right now we're just investigating it as a fatal accident."

CORRECTION: This story has been corrected to include the deceased man’s age.