South Lake Tahoe man wanted by authorities
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County authorities are looking for a South Lake Tahoe man who has two outstanding no bail warrants for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, giving false identification to a peace officer, disobeying a court order, driving on a suspended license, vehicle theft and failure to appear.
Omar Vasquez, 24, is 5-foot-6 inches tall, has brown hair and eyes and weighs about 130 pounds and his last known address was on Pioneer Trail in South Lake Tahoe.
Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact El Dorado County District Attorney Investigator Andrea Luckenbach at 530-621-3879.
