South Lake Tahoe manager receives recognition
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — City Manager Joe Irvin recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association. Irvin is one of over 1,300 local government management professionals credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.
ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s 13,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students, and other local government employees.
To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
“Even before he started with the city of South Lake Tahoe, Joe has always had a passion for local government and making people’s lives better,” said Mayor Tamara Wallace in a press release, “He is a consummate professional with passion and vision. We are proud to see him recognized by the ICMA and excited he is with us to help shape South Lake Tahoe’s future.”
Irvin has more than 15 years of professional local government experience. Prior to his appointment in 2020 as city manager in South Lake Tahoe, he served as assistant city manager in Healdsburg, CA.
Highlights of Irvin’s ICMA membership include participation in Leadership ICMA and in the ICMA Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia.
He has also made significant contributions to a number of other organizations, including being a long-time member of Rotary and serving on the Board of Directors for the Tahoe Rim Trail Association. Irvin is also a member of the American Planning Association and a certified planner.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Advisory: California residents should not travel more than 120 miles from home
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — California officials issued a travel advisory this past week that said residents should not travel more than 120 miles away from home for nonessential purposes during the coronavirus surge.