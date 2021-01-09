South Lake Tahoe manager receives recognition

Joe Irvin



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — City Manager Joe Irvin recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association. Irvin is one of over 1,300 local government management professionals credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.

ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s 13,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students, and other local government employees.

To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.

“Even before he started with the city of South Lake Tahoe, Joe has always had a passion for local government and making people’s lives better,” said Mayor Tamara Wallace in a press release, “He is a consummate professional with passion and vision. We are proud to see him recognized by the ICMA and excited he is with us to help shape South Lake Tahoe’s future.”

Irvin has more than 15 years of professional local government experience. Prior to his appointment in 2020 as city manager in South Lake Tahoe, he served as assistant city manager in Healdsburg, CA.

Highlights of Irvin’s ICMA membership include participation in Leadership ICMA and in the ICMA Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia.

He has also made significant contributions to a number of other organizations, including being a long-time member of Rotary and serving on the Board of Directors for the Tahoe Rim Trail Association. Irvin is also a member of the American Planning Association and a certified planner.