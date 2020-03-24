South Lake Tahoe may ban short-term rentals at emergency meeting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — City council will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss placing a temporary ban on short-term rentals at South Lake Tahoe.

Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order stopping non-essential travel, people still came to Lake Tahoe this past weekend.

Residents around Lake Tahoe have complained through emails to the Tribune about the drain on resources and the possibility of spreading the virus.

The city sent vacation homeowners letters asking them to adhere to the governor’s order but not all have respected the request. The council will discuss a temporary cease on short-term lodging, a power allowed through the emergency powers code.

The council will also discuss a moratorium on commercial evictions. The city’s declaration of emergency already places a moratorium on residential evictions, but the council requested the addition of commercial properties.

Finally, the council will discuss giving the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless a free lease on the recreation center.

The coalition, which operates the warm room, has changed to a 24-hour operation and has extended the days it will be available, through April.

The meeting will be live streamed through Channel 21 or on the city’s website.

The public can have input by emailing their comments with the subject line PUBLIC COMMENT ITEM _ to sblankenship@cityofslt.us during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item.

People may also call in at 530-318-1461 or send an email request with the subject line TELEPHONE PUBLIC COMMENT ITEM _ to the above email.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.